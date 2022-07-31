Television Q&A: Is 'Yellowstone' actor actually Wilford Brimley?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: In the “Yellowstone” episode “Under A Blanket of Red,” an old cowpoke looks and sounds just like Wilford Brimley, but his name is not mentioned in the credits. The episode was first broadcast in November 2021 and Brimley died in August 2020 but an episode was dedicated to Brimley.

Did he really play in the scene and was uncredited, or did someone else do an excellent impersonation?

Answer: Barry Corbin, a fine actor and — I can personally attest — great gentleman, played the “old cowpoke” you saw, and did it without imitating anyone else.

When he’s not riding horses on his ranch in Texas, Corbin has worked often and variously, including in “Northern Exposure,” “One Tree Hill,” “The Closer” and “Better Call Saul,” as well as movies such as “Urban Cowboy.”

Brimley, an actor and commercial spokesman during his own diverse career, never appeared on “Yellowstone.” But, as Decider.com noted, his influence can be felt throughout the series: “The character actor was beloved by Western fans for his booming voice and trademark mustache, two traits that many of the show’s characters share. Brimley’s Utah roots also gave him a unique connection to the Paramount Network series, which films in the state.”

Q: Is “SEAL Team” coming back? The last episode of the fifth season had the team walk into an ambush. Could you please give me any insight?

Answer: The military drama starring David Boreanaz, which began on CBS and then moved to Paramount+ in the fifth season, has been picked up for a sixth go-round, also on Paramount+.

“The show’s loyal fan base followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service,” said a top Paramount+ executive.

Q: I was wondering about the CW series “Coroner.” I just watched the third season and heard about a fourth season. It was supposed to start on June 2 but there have been no new episodes or explanations. Is it coming back or not?

Answer: It is. The CW moved the Canadian-made drama from summer telecasts to this fall, starting Oct. 2. The website tvseriesfinale.com said some time back that the change was “likely tied to The CW being up for sale and the cancellation of several shows earlier this month.”

With less original scripted content to populate the fall schedule, the execs have opted to delays ‘Coroner’s’ return.” (More recent reports have the network on the verge of being sold to Nexstar Media Group by the way.) And TV schedules are not set in stone. Fox, for example, shifted its country-music drama “Monarch” from January of this year to the fall, where it will premiere Sept. 11, following some COVID-related production delays.

Q: I want to know if there are any plans for another “Planet of the Apes” sequel down the road.

Answer: There are. Disney, which now owns the “Apes” franchise, has reportedly been planning a new film since 2019, tentatively titled “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” This would add to a long line of “Apes” projects, including the original novel, five movies in the ‘60s and ‘70s, both a live-action and an animated TV series in the ‘70s, Tim Burton’s reboot in 2001, and the excellent big-screen trilogy from 2011-2017.

There is a lot of sleuthing going on about what director Wes Ball (known for the “Maze Runner” movies) has in mind for the new film, but I haven’t seen anything definite.