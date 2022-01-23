Television Q&A: Is 'Yellowstone' coming back?

You may also have seen her in “Dopesick,” the recent Hulu series.

Q: My kids and I really loved the show “Happy Family” with John Larroquette and Christine Baranski and were very sad to see it end after only one season. Why wasn’t it renewed? Was it ever made available for sale? Is there any way I could get a copy of the show and watch it again?

Answer: The series, which originally aired on NBC in 2003-04, certainly boasted two established and skilled stars. But it just never caught on with audiences; one challenge was that it aired opposite then-new “NCIS,” which was a big, immediate hit. I do not know of any authorized release of “Happy Family” on DVD or the like (and I do not recommend bootlegs). You can find episodes on YouTube.

Q: There is a terrific actress who was in “Law & Order” as part of the prosecution team and later was in several episodes of “Hawaii Five-0” as a psychiatrist who was a serial killer. Do you know her name and does she have any roles coming up?