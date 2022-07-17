Television Q&A: 'Magnum P.I.' finds new home on NBC

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Like many others, I’m unhappy about losing “Magnum P.I.” Is there any chance it will come back?

A: Since I wrote about the cancellation of the CBS drama a month ago, the fate of the show starring Jay Hernandez changed, uh, dramatically. NBC has ordered 20 more episodes, with Deadline reporting that the episodes will be spread over two seasons. That will extend its life to six total seasons — following the four on CBS — with a chance for more. As I said before, the show is popular; financial dealings led to its bumpy renewal ride.

Q: I am a huge fan of Charlie Cox. Love his work. I read that he made a film for Netflix. Would you know when it will be shown?

A: Lots of people came to like Cox for his starring role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Netflix’s “Daredevil” series as well as his reprising the role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

He has an upcoming series for Netflix called “Treason” where he plays a British spy with a complicated past. (Cox is British.) I’ve not seen an airdate, although some speculation has it arriving in 2023.

There are also reports that Cox will be playing Daredevil again on Disney+ (now home to “Daredevil” reruns and other Marvel series originally made for Netflix). He could possibly be in his own series, in another Marvel show — or, Marvel being Marvel, both.

Q: When will a new season of “The Amazing Race” air?

A: The latest season of the reality competition will begin Sept. 21 on CBS.

Q: With the recent passing of Howard Hesseman and Frank Bonner, how many surviving stars of “WKRP in Cincinnati” are left?

A: Most of them. From what I can find, we still have Gary Sandy (Andy Travis), Loni Anderson (Jennifer Marlowe), Richard Sanders (Les Nessman), Tim Reid (Venus Flytrap) and Jan Smithers (Bailey Quarters). Hesseman (Dr. Johnny Fever) passed away in January, Bonner (Herb Tarlek) in 2021 and Gordon Jump (Arthur Carlson) in 2003.

Q: Years ago, I saw a movie (maybe from approximately the 1940s) about a Western cavalry fort (maybe from the late 1800s), from which troops rode out to deal with potential conflicts. The few women living at the fort worried each time troops departed, and I remember a memorable scene where three women, representing multiple generations, watched as troops departed. But I don’t know the movie’s name. Do you?

A: That was “Fort Apache,” from 1948, directed by John Ford and with a cast including John Wayne, Henry Fonda and Shirley Temple. (While the plot could have been from a lot of Westerns, you confirmed this was the film after I shared a clip of the scene you remember.)

Q: I recently read a question and answer you received about the NBC drama “ER.” How could I watch? I would really love to see it from the beginning.

A: While Pop TV carries reruns, if you want to watch from the beginning you can find the complete series on HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video for a price. There are also DVDs, and you may want to see if your local library has them.