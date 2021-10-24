Television Q&A: Should 'Jeopardy!' limit the number of times a contestant can win?

You have questions. I have some answers.

A letter came in while Matt Amodio was rolling on “Jeopardy!” — to a viewer’s dismay.

Q: Apparently “Jeopardy!” feels that a long-running contestant increases viewership. However, myself and a number of my friends have stopped watching. It is now boring, and I really feel sorry for all those people who waited months or years to be a contestant only to know they haven’t got a chance.

How about setting a number of appearances instead of letting a person go on and on and on? Two or three weeks should certainly be enough to amass a lot of money.

Answer: As you now know, Matt Amodio’s streak ended after 38 matches and more than $1.5 million in winnings. As devastating as it could be for some of his competitors, Amodio’s run had this occasional viewer tuning in more often, if only to see if he could be beaten.

And his run was still shorter than that by Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games in 2004. The show used to limit how many days a contestant could win — to just five — and, even before Amodio, some fans have called for a return of a limit. But it hardly seems fair to strong contestants to usher them out when they have a chance to keep winning.