Television Q&A: Sitcom crossover causes confusion

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I regularly watched “Becker,” “The King of Queens” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” and from time to time enjoy the reruns. I’ve noticed that in the episode descriptions in my onscreen guide there have been episodes where it says characters “meet up at Dr. Becker’s office.”

Recently one noted that Ray from “Raymond,” Doug from “King of Queens” and Bill Cosby meet at Dr. Becker’s office. But I’ve watched the episodes, and nobody ever meets up at Dr. Becker’s office and Ted Danson (the Dr. Becker actor) does not appear in the episode. What gives? Is it an inside joke?

Answer: You (and the listings) have been mixed up by a crossover, the practice of different series mingling characters to draw an audience. In 1999, CBS did a crossover among its four Monday comedies — “Becker,” “King,” “Raymond” and “Cosby” (not “The Cosby Show” but a later series). The “Becker” crossover element was apparently a brief scene with characters from the other three shows in his waiting room. When shows go from network telecasts to syndication, they are often trimmed or sped up to make room for more commercials.