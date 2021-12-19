Television Q&A: This TV father, son are actually very close in age

According to “The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows,” the change proved unsuccessful and one former cast member, Robert Rockwell as Mr. Boynton, was brought back late in the season. Still, the series ended in 1956, although there was an “Our Miss Brooks” movie that year, which completed one storyline.

Q: I was a huge fan of the TV show “Felicity” (with Keri Russell) when it aired in the late ‘90s/early ‘00s. Is it ever going to be available to watch on any channel or streaming service?

Answer: One place to see it is on Hulu, which has all four seasons from 1998-2002. You should be prepared for some changes in the music. As a New York Times story in April noted, “Felicity” did not secure long-term rights to the songs in the show: “When it came time to re-license the music for DVD and streaming, the distributor, ABC Studios, opted not to bother. If you stream the show now, … song choices have been replaced with cheap-sounding Muzak and tracks by unknown bands.”

Q: I have been looking in TV listings every week for “World on Fire.” Do you know if it will return?

Answer: A second season of the World War II drama was ordered two years ago. But the pandemic delayed production of the wide-ranging series and I have not seen an air date for the new season yet.

