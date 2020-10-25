Television Q&A: Viewers still unhappy with Tyra Banks on 'Dancing with the Stars'

You have questions. I have answers. And Tyra Banks is still on the hot seat.

In a recent column I noted viewer complaints about Banks as the new host of "Dancing with the Stars," and my own agreement. She is not a good fit, the show is too much about her (which it was not when Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews hosted) and oh, mercy, the costumes. And my mail since then has been filled with more letters. Such as:

Q: Tyra Banks is self-indulging and is not going to go well with myself. The outfits she wears clearly compete with the dancers and the judges. I now record the show, and fast forward to delete Tyra completely. I really do not care what she has to say.

And: My sisters and I agree wholeheartedly with you about Tyra Banks. She is not right as the host at all. Very hard to watch. She is truly bringing the show down. They jumped the shark with this one!!!

And: Her hair is totally disastrous. Either she stops doing her own hair or stops directing the hair stylists.

Her costumes, themes or not, are awful. Someone must help her pick out less outrageous outfits.

And she seems to buttinsky too much. Premise of show is the spotlight is on the dancers, not her.