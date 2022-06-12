Television Q&A: Was Sarah Lancashire always the choice to play 'Julia'?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: We thoroughly enjoyed the HBO Max series “Julia” and thought Sarah Lancashire was outstanding in the title role. Did the producers of “Julia” see her as a potential for this role possibly based on other work, or did she just go to a casting call and win the role?

Answer: Lancashire has such an impressive resume on stage and screen that Vanity Fair recently called her “the British acting treasure.” (Readers here may know her from the productions “Last Tango in Halifax” and “Happy Valley,” among others.)

The makers of “Julia” had a long list of possible actors to play Julia Child — at one point Joan Cusack was planned — and Lancashire was on the list, sent the show’s pilot script and asked to audition. As Vanity Fair put it, she hadn’t auditioned in decades because as a young actor “I was so hopeless in auditioning.”

But this part was interesting enough to get her to fly to Los Angeles for an audition. And she was so good, the show and the network concluded “It was Sarah or nothing,” showrunner Chris Keyser said. But it was Sarah, the show is really something, and a second season has been ordered.

Q: I am writing to you in hopes that one of my favorite shows, “The Cleaning Lady,” will return. It ended abruptly. Please bring it back!

Answer: The Fox drama starring Elodie Yung did go for a cliffhanger ending — as so many shows do these days. But you should get some resolution next season, since Fox has ordered a second run.

Q: I just watched the season finale of “Bull,” and it looks like Jason Bull has quit. Does that mean the show won’t be coming back?

Answer: Several readers were surprised by the events in the May 26 episodes of the Michael Weatherly drama. As has been reported (and mentioned here before), “Bull” came to an end this season, with that May 26 episode serving as a series finale.

Weatherly said back in January “I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring (Bull’s) story to a close.” The show had also had several off-camera problems — including the settling of a sexual harassment suit — and the ratings had reportedly declined.

Q: I am so sad to hear that the reboot of “Magnum P.I.” was canceled by CBS after four seasons. This is such a great show. Is there any chance it would be picked up for more seasons by a different network or streaming service?

Answer: The series with Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum is reportedly being shopped around to other programmers. While the series was popular, as Deadline.com reported, this “was a business, not a creative decision, after the two sides could not come to an agreement on the license fee as lower overall linear ratings have been pushing down on what networks are willing to spend on shows.”

Adding to the problem was that “Magnum” came not from CBS’s studio but from Universal, and the network had “bruising negotiations” with Universal over deals for the three “FBI” series and “The Equalizer.” Those shows were must-haves for CBS, Deadline reported. “Magnum,” not so much.

Q: Back in the late 1960s or early 1970s there was a “Twilight Zone” type TV show with a lead-in featuring a roller-coaster ride, accompanied by a music theme that seemed to be whistled. Very eerie. Do you know what this show was called and if it is available to view again?

Answer: That was a made-in-England anthology series called “Journey to the Unknown,” which first aired in 1968-69 for 17 episodes. The series has been compared to Alfred Hitchcock’s TV series; Joan Harrison, who collaborated with Hitchcock many times, was an executive producer on “Journey.”

Episodes from the series were also combined for four TV movies: “Journey to the Unknown,” “Journey to Murder,” “Journey into Darkness” and “Journey to Midnight.” I have not found an authorized release of the series, but you can find episodes on YouTube.

