Television Q&A: What happened to 'Good Doctor' character?

Answer: Bello, who played Jack Sloane on the long-running drama, announced her plans to depart before the current season began. She reportedly has another project in the works where she will also be a writer and producer. She had nothing but praise for “NCIS” after her final episode aired, and the show did leave open the possibility of her returning. After going to Afghanistan on a mission with Gibbs, Jack decided to stay and work there.

Q: We just finished the Netflix series “The Sinner.” Loved it. Will there be more?

Answer: Not everything on Netflix started there, and the three seasons of “The Sinner” have appeared first on USA Network. Last June, USA picked up the series for a fourth season with star Bill Pullman returning. I have not seen a premiere date, but USA’s plan has been to air it sometime in 2021.

Q: What’s up with “Survivor”? Is the crew finally getting access to Fiji this spring?