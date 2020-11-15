Television Q&A: What happened with the change of child actors on "American Housewife?"

You have questions. I have some answers, including about cast changes in comedies.

Q: Could you give us some information on the change of the actress that plays the youngest daughter on the "American Housewife" show?

A: Julia Butters, who played Anna-Kat Otto through the comedy's first four seasons, departed the show before the fifth season, reportedly to pursue other opportunities. While that's a phrase that is often used when people leave a show, in this case it's true. Butters drew considerable and deserved praise for her performance in the movie "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," and that really did open doors for her. So now we have a new Anna-Kat, Giselle Eisenberg, who was very funny before this in the now-gone series "Life in Pieces."

And this is not the only change at the show. Carly Hughes, who played Katie Otto's "second breakfast" friend Angela, quit the series, telling Deadline.com there was a "toxic environment." Deadline's report said Hughes' complaint led to an investigation after which "American Housewife" "creator Sarah Dunn is no longer an active producer on the show, Mark J. Greenberg stepped down as line producer, and showrunners Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz underwent sensitivity training."

Q: Do you know why Christy was not on "Mom" in the new season?