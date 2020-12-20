Television Q&A: What have 'JAG,' 'Judging Amy' stars been up to?

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: I have been watching old episodes of “JAG” with David James Elliott and “Judging Amy” with Amy Brenneman. I would like to know if those actors starred in any other series.
Answer: Looking just at roles since the shows you mentioned ended, Elliott has been in series including “Close to Home” (2005-07), “Scoundrel” (2010), “GCB” (2012), “Secrets and Lies” (the second season in 2016), “Impulse” (2018-19) and “Spinning Out” in 2020. Brenneman’s credits include a long run on “Private Practice” (2007-13), “The Leftovers” (2014-17) and episodes of “Goliath” in 2019.
Q: When is the "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” coming back on? I think that it is the best cast on TV, even though sometimes they talk so fast that I can't understand them.
Answer: It will be a while longer. Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino reportedly said some time back that production would begin in January 2021, with preparation for shooting having already begun and actors set for table reads this month. Of course, these uncertain times could throw those plans out the window. But this is what we know for now.
Q: I have watched and rewatched “The Equalizer" and "The Equalizer 2", starring Denzel Washington. Both movies are great. Is there any chance of an “Equalizer 3”?
Answer: Director Antoine Fuqua has said he had ideas for a third film after the second came out in 2018, but it’s not clear if the very busy Denzel Washington would do another film; “Equalizer II” is the only sequel he has made in a long career.
But the Equalizer concept — which dates to a 1980s TV series starring Edward Woodward — is still very much alive. Queen Latifah is starring in the new CBS drama “The Equalizer,” which will premiere Feb. 7, following the Super Bowl. According to the network, Queen Latifah plays “Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.” Fans will recall that Woodward and then Washington played characters named Robert McCall.
Q: I am a big fan of the Christmas movie "Holiday Inn.” It used to be shown a few times during the season, now I can't find it all. Surely there are other fans of singing and dancing and character actors besides me.
Answer: For the most part, the 1942 film is wonderful, with stars such as Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, songs by Irving Berlin and a holiday theme that included the introduction of the song “White Christmas.” But it has several elements that are problematic: a blackface number, “Abraham,” and stereotyped Black characters. I remember when TV stations would run “Holiday Inn” but cut the blackface number from their telecasts. Now programmers appear generally content to shelve the movie entirely. I have not found a listing for it, although there are so many channels that it may pop up somewhere. You can find it on DVD and Blu-ray, and for rent from some online services.
Q: What happened to a true-crime show called “City Confidential”? I never see it on any station anymore.
Answer: The series ended 15 years ago after completing more than 100 episodes, although it has floated around TV since then. You can find some episodes on YouTube. Amazon and Roku offer several seasons in connection with a subscription to the A&E Crime Central streaming service.
Q: There was a TV series with Alan Cumming as a former CIA agent partnering with a young female detective. Will this be on again?
Answer: Not with new episodes. CBS dropped the show, called “Instinct,” after two seasons in 2019. If you want to see the old episodes, they are on DVD, and Amazon Prime Video has them.
Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!