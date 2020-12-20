Television Q&A: What have 'JAG,' 'Judging Amy' stars been up to?

Answer: Director Antoine Fuqua has said he had ideas for a third film after the second came out in 2018, but it’s not clear if the very busy Denzel Washington would do another film; “Equalizer II” is the only sequel he has made in a long career.

But the Equalizer concept — which dates to a 1980s TV series starring Edward Woodward — is still very much alive. Queen Latifah is starring in the new CBS drama “The Equalizer,” which will premiere Feb. 7, following the Super Bowl. According to the network, Queen Latifah plays “Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.” Fans will recall that Woodward and then Washington played characters named Robert McCall.

Q: I am a big fan of the Christmas movie "Holiday Inn.” It used to be shown a few times during the season, now I can't find it all. Surely there are other fans of singing and dancing and character actors besides me.