Television Q&A: What makes a TV season?

Answer: They will begin airing Sept. 30, although the exact date on your PBS station may vary. As the show notes on its website, “New episodes generally premiere on Thursday evenings or Saturdays, but local programmers can schedule episodes throughout the week.” This is another time to check your listings.

The latest old house, by the way, is an 1880 New England Cape in Concord, Mass.

Q: In the original television play of “12 Angry Men,” who played the role Henry Fonda played in the movie? How many actors from the TV play were also in the movie?

Answer: Reginald Rose’s drama about jurors debating a verdict starred Robert Cummings as Juror No. 8 when it first aired on the “Studio One” anthology series in 1954. (Also, the TV title was “Twelve Angry Men,” the movie “12 Angry Men.”) Fonda played Juror #8 in the 1957 film. While the casts of the two productions are impressive, only two actors — George Voscovec as Juror No. 11 and Joseph Sweeney as Juror No. 9 — are in both the TV play and the movie. You may also be aware of a 1997 TV presentation, with Jack Lemmon as Juror No. 8, along with another strong supporting cast.

Q: I just watched the new season of “The Talk.” Do you know what happened to Elaine and Carrie Ann?