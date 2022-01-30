Television Q&A: What's next for 'Godfather of Harlem'?

Answer: The HBO drama is in production for its second season, but there’s no announced air date yet. Here is HBO’s rundown of what’s coming in the series: “Months after the end of the Dodson trial, Perry’s (Matthew Rhys) moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he’s even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit.

It’s the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn’t much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he’s been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry’s pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.”

Q: I am wondering if a certain number of seasons of the new “All Creatures Great and Small” has been committed to, or if it just depends on viewer interest. I never saw the original, but I understand it ran for several seasons.