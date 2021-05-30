Television Q&A: When will 'Bosch' return for final season?

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: Could you tell me what’s happening with “Bosch” on Amazon Prime? I absolutely love this show! I read that it was coming back for one final season, but I haven’t seen anything since.
Answer: The seventh and final season of the series inspired by Michael Connelly’s novels will arrive on Prime on June 25. Amazon describes the eight-episode season this way: “Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel ‘The Burning Room’ (2014) and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: ‘Everybody counts or nobody counts.’ When a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.”
Q: I always thought “The Godfather Part III” ended with a solid lead-in for Andy Garcia as the new Don. Was there ever any talk about a fourth movie?
Answer: Oh, yes. In a 2020 New York Times interview, Garcia said, “Not a week goes by that someone doesn’t come to me and say, Hey, man, where’s ‘Godfather IV’? I say, I’ll let you know when I get the call.” By all accounts, a key figure in a fourth film would have been Garcia’s character from the third film, the son of Sonny Corleone (James Caan in the first “Godfather”). There would also have been a story about the young Sonny, and reports had Leonardo DiCaprio playing that role.
Still, the movie never got past talking, and, while writer-director Francis Coppola not long ago reworked the third film into “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda,” Coppola has said he would not make a fourth film. But Paramount, which owns the “Godfather” rights, well might someday. In a statement to the Times last year it said, “While there are no imminent plans for another film in the ‘Godfather’ saga, given the enduring power of its legacy it remains a possibility if the right story emerges.”
Q: I enjoyed the PBS series “Victoria” that ran from 2016 to 2019. I thought it ended rather abruptly. Will there be more of Victoria’s life?
Answer: That is a nagging question akin to the one about “Godfather IV.” A fourth season of the series about Queen Victoria has been ordered, but it has yet to start production. PBS’s “Masterpiece” website says only, “The series is currently on hiatus, and unfortunately, we don’t have any additional information to share at this time.”
Jenna Coleman, who plays Victoria, said in a January interview with a British publication that “we are in the process of discussing it at the moment and timelines.” But she worried about “too much story” — how long the 35-year-old actress could play the long-reigning monarch. Some have wondered if the series would need a strategy similar to that for “The Crown,” in which several actresses have played Queen Elizabeth II as she aged. But, again, the short answer now to “Victoria’s” future is that we don’t know much.
Q: I was disappointed to read that ABC canceled “Rebel.” It seems the network didn’t give it a chance. Any chance some other network picks up the show?
Answer: These days the demise of any show leads to hope it will land somewhere else, although that actually happens rarely. Still, cancellation of the drama starring Katey Sagal after just five episodes had aired certainly surprised a lot of people. The ratings were not bad, the cast was excellent and the production team was headed by Krista Vernoff, who is also in change of ABC hits “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19,” both of which will be back next season.
As TVLine.com reported Sagal called the cancellation “a shock and a heartbreak. Things take time to catch on … and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC.” Calling on fans to support the show’s return via an online petition (https://bit.ly/3wrv27L) she said, “If our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance. If not, we gave it our all and made our voices heard, which is the message behind Rebel!”
