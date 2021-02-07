Television Q&A: When will Netflix's 'Bridgerton' return?

Q: In the 1968 movie “Rosemary's Baby,” is Tony Curtis the voice of the blinded actor, Donald Baumgart?

Answer: Based on the novel by Ira Levin, "Rosemary's Baby" is considered a classic, creepy thriller — and a story that prompted a made-for-TV sequel in 1976, a miniseries reboot in 2014 and Levin's own sequel novel, "Son of Rosemary," in 1997. As for the 1968 film, according to the histories I consulted, Tony Curtis is indeed the voice of Donald Baumgart in a telephone conversation with Rosemary (Mia Farrow). An oft-told story is that director Roman Polanski wanted Farrow to seem confused in the scene, and he achieved that by using Curtis' voice on the phone call without telling Farrow ahead of time.

Q: Do you know of any plans to make (remake) a film based on any John Updike novels?

Answer: I do not know of any plans. There have been a few adaptations of the works of Updike, one of the most admired American writers. There’s a 1970 movie of his novel “Rabbit, Run,” with James Caan, TV-movie “Too Far to Go” (1979) from Updike short stories, movies and TV productions inspired by the novel “The Witches of Eastwick” and a few shorter productions.