Television Q&A: Where are the dance shows?

Q: What has happened to Frank on “American Pickers”?

Answer: The History series announced Frank Fritz’s departure in late July after more than a decade on the show, although he had reportedly not been in a new episode since early 2020. Fritz in a recent interview with the U.S. edition of Britain’s Sun publication, discussed his battle with Crohn’s disease, a back problem that required surgery and a drinking problem he blamed on his breakup with a girlfriend (adding he now has not had a drink in almost a year).

He also underscored a feud with “Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, saying he had not talked with Wolfe in almost two years. Fritz has speculated that Wolfe disliked Fritz’s stardom being on a par with his own. But in a statement Wolfe reportedly said, “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

Q: “Midnight, Texas” was

a show I enjoyed. Any news about a possible revival?

Answer: No. After NBC canceled the series in 2018, the studio was said to be shopping it to other programmers. But so far no one has decided to bring back the drama based on the books by Charlaine Harris.