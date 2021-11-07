Television Q&A: Where can you stream the new season of “Yellowstone”?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I am a huge fan of the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.” I have cut out cable TV, but I stream Paramount+. I am afraid the new season of “Yellowstone” will not be on Paramount+ and I don’t want to miss the Nov. 7 premiere.

Answer: Streaming rights to TV shows can be unpredictable, and “Yellowstone” is one such case. While the fourth season of the series is on Paramount Network, the streaming rights belong to Peacock, the NBC-backed streamer. Peacock has the first three seasons of the Kevin Costner drama and the rights to the fourth. But, at this writing, it apparently will not start carrying the fourth season until it has completed airing on Paramount Network.

Q: Why was the character Delilah on “A Million Little Things” written off? I enjoyed her character and storyline.