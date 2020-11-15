Television Q&A: Where is Jessica Alba in 'L.A.'s Finest'?

Answer: NBC did indeed announce "Law & Order: Organized Crime" for its fall lineup, with the show set to air on Thursday nights following "SVU." In it, NBC said, Stabler "returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning."

But while "SVU" will return Nov. 12, "Organized Crime" has been delayed until 2021. Part of that is undoubtedly because of the effect of the pandemic on production. In addition, in October the series' showrunner left. And Deadline.com reported that "a decision was made to take extra time crafting the new series ... (and) there has been extra scrutiny on portraying police work on TV following the death of George Floyd and the national unrest it sparked."

Q: I have a very curious question. I recently watched an old episode of "Little House on The Prairie" about the Winoka Warriors. There is an actor named Brad Wilkin, who played the role of a blind teenager named Tom Carlin. I Googled him to see what he would look like now. There was a picture of what he looked like then. It also stated that he was born in 1995. That can't be possible because this episode that he appeared in was in 1978 and he also appeared in the Waltons in 1973! Something just doesn't add up at all. Is it possible that there are two actors with the same name? Makes no sense to me.