Television Q&A: Why are there only three episodes of Season 7 of 'Endeavour'?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: We are great fans of the series “Endeavour” from PBS, now streaming on Prime. Season 7 seems to have been released, but we can only get through Episode 3. Can you tell us why?

Answer: There are only three episodes in the season. I have noted before that the length of a show’s season can vary dramatically; “Endeavour” has apparently never had more than six episodes in a season and many times had four.

But some shows are designed as a set of feature-length productions instead of hourlong episodes. The Benedict Cumberbatch “Sherlock” did that, and so has “Endeavour” — so those three episodes are more like a bundle of movies. By the way, there is an eighth season coming — with three episodes.

Q: I am now going to the local library for videos of TV shows thanks to what has become a shambles on off-network programming. Because of the horrendous editing of golden-age programs, I cannot understand plots anymore with over 15 minutes missing. There is never a slide saying the show has been edited like when there is with a feature film.