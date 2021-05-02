Television Q&A: Why did Christopher Meloni leave 'SVU'?

Q: Recently one of my local TV stations featured a Western called “Guns of Paradise.” The male lead was an actor named Lee Horsley. He looked very familiar, but I have been unable to find anyone who remembers other roles he played. Is he still acting or retired?

Answer: Tall Texan Lee Horsley, now in his mid-60s, has still shown up on-screen from time to time; writer-director Quentin Tarantino included Horsley in both “The Hateful Eight” and “Django Unchained.” But his screen-acting heyday was in the ‘80s and ‘90s, where his TV series included “Nero Wolfe,” “Matt Houston,” “Bodies of Evidence,” “Hawkeye” and “Paradise” (later known as “Guns of Paradise”). You might also have seen him in miniseries such as “North and South Book II” and “Crossings,” as well as several TV movies and the big-screen adventure “The Sword and the Sorcerer.”

Q: I was a huge fan of the TV series “Monk” with Tony Shalhoub. I think I have seen every episode about 50 times. About a month ago a friend said they were going to make a made-for-TV movie with Shalhoub reprising his role. I am wondering if the rumor is true.