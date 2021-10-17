Television Q&A: Why did Emily VanCamp leave 'The Resident'?

Q: Is “SEAL Team” coming back? I absolutely love that show.

Answer: I mentioned this several months ago but, because of the TV navigation involved, it bears repeating. The military drama starring David Boreanaz began a new season on CBS on Oct. 10 with the start of what the network is calling a “four-episode event.” After those four episodes appear on the broadcast network, the following new telecasts will only be on the streaming service Paramount+.

Q: I recently saw Debi Mazar in the movie “The Tuxedo.” I think she is a really good actor. Wasn’t she on a TV show in years past?

Answer: The movie you saw is just a small part of Mazar’s resume in movies and TV, which goes back more than 35 years. You may have seen her in some of Madonna’s music videos, or on scripted series such as “That’s Life,” “Entourage,” “Working,” “Civil Wars,” “L.A. Law,” “Temporarily Yours” and “Younger.” She has also been in various reality shows, including the cooking show “Extra Virgin,” with her husband Gabriele Corcos, and “Dancing with the Stars,” where she was a contestant in 2009.

And speaking of “L.A. Law,” ABC has ordered a pilot reviving the 1986-1994 series, with Blair Underwood from the old show set to star.