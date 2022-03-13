Television Q&A: Why it can be difficult to hear people talking on TV?

But even with a home theater or a sound bar, you may have to work with the settings to find the best balance. And, as one commenter noted on CNET.com some time back, if you’re watching a show in 5.1 and your sound system is 2.1, you’re going to have to “do a combination of settings to get it right” — and while that may solve the dialogue problem, it’s still not fancy 5.1 sound.

Finally, there may be human factors. We older folks are less accustomed to a loud music mix than younger viewers who grew up with it. Zvox, for that matter, has said that “Baby boomers listened to LOUD music when they were young. For the first time in the history of the United States, there are 95 million people over the age of 50 ... and many of them have some degree of hearing loss.” While some readers have said the problem is not in their hearing, another said his test “found serious hearing loss.”

These and other issues add up to an ongoing challenge for us as consumers, one that as I said has gone on for decades. As with any changing technology, we have to be ready to make adjustments — and expect more adjustments when our entertainment delivery systems move on.