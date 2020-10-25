Television Q&A: Why was 'Stumptown' canceled?

A: First, "Manifest" will be back for a third season sometime after Jan. 1, 2021. And there is nothing unusual about the way it is scheduled. Its first season began in fall 2018 and went into early 2019. But, for a second season, NBC decided the show would be more useful as a midseason replacement and launched the second run in January. The third season probably would have been in January 2021 or later as well, but that became more certain as the pandemic caused production delays for shows all over television. (See "Stumptown," above, for another example.)

At the same time, many shows do relatively few episodes in a season compared to TV's past, so time between seasons can stretch longer. As I have said before, because of the variations in schedules we viewers need to be more diligent about tracking when shows arrive.

Q: Do you have any information why CBS decided to cancel "Man with a Plan"? I always thought it was a steady performer for the network. I still thought it was good and deserved another year.