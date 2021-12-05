Television Q&A: Why was there time jump in 'The Resident'?

Answer: As ET Online explained it, “The decision to fast-forward several years was, from the producers’ perspective, needed following the devastating death of Conrad’s wife, Nic.” Said showrunner Peter Elkoff: “Conrad losing Nic is a terrible tragedy and we felt like if we were going to tell a true story of grief, it would last for a really long time. … We felt like we would play the loss and the grief … for a couple of episodes, and then do the time jump so we could find Conrad recovered, on the brink of, ready for whatever new version of his life there would be. It was really to avoid a prolonged grieving story because we wouldn’t want to shortchange it and have him suddenly, three episodes later, without jumping time being like, ‘No, I’m fine now.’”