Television Q&A: Will 'Call Me Kat' be back for another season?

Q: Did the four women on “The Golden Girls” get along with each other? They certainly acted like they did!

Answer: Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty certainly had a long working relationship on the 1985-1992 sitcom, with White, McClanahan and Getty continuing on the sequel series, “The Golden Palace,” in 1992-93. But as much as they apparently respected each other on-camera, it was not always happy times among them.

White, for one, has said that “Bea was not fond of me” and has speculated that her positive attitude got on Arthur’s nerves. White, by the way, turned 99 in January and is the last surviving star of the show.

Q: On “NCIS,” what ever happened to McGee’s and Palmer’s wives?

Answer: You may have missed an episode where we learned that Palmer’s wife Breena had died of COVID-19. McGee’s wife Delilah is still around although we only occasionally see Margo Harshman, the actress portraying her. She has seemed such a strong presence since her first appearance in 2013, I was surprised to discover Harshman has been in only 16 episodes total. But that does include a telecast in January.

