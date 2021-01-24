Television Q&A: Will 'Emily in Paris' and 'Anne with an E' return with more episodes?

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: Are there going to be more episodes of “Emily in Paris” and “Anne with an E”? I enjoyed both of them on Netflix.
Answer: “Anne with an E” appears to be done, for somewhat complicated reasons. In 2019, Canada’s CBC — which was a broadcaster of the show — announced it would no longer be making deals with Netflix. Such deals, one executive said, did not benefit Canada’s own TV industry. Not long after that, CBC and Netflix announced that “Anne"’s third season was its last. There have been discussions about reviving the series, but nothing has come of it so far. Still, producers have more than once adapted the original source material, the novel “Anne of Green Gables,” and it is possible that will be visited again.
As for “Emily,” the latest series from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, has received an order for a second season. And those of you who were “SATC” fans should know that “And Just Like That,” a revival of “SATC,” is in the works for HBO Max with returning costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. (Kim Cattrall will not be back.) Ten episodes are planned with production starting in the spring.
Q: There was a new show called "The Baker and the Beauty". It was only about four or five episodes. Would you know if it is coming back?
Answer: There are no plans for it. Based on an Israeli series, it aired for nine episodes on ABC in 2020. It was also reportedly among the least-watched shows on the network. ABC decided not to continue it and so far, no one else has either.
Q: I faithfully watched two seasons of “Jack Ryan” on Amazon Prime Video but Season 3 has not yet arrived. Has it been canceled?
Answer: No. The drama starring John Krasinski has received an order for a third season. Production is expected to start this year.
Q: We love watching “Lucky Dog” on Saturday morning on CBS. On Jan. 2, it showed the sign Lucky Dog Ranch; however, the trainers and vet were all different. What happened to Brandon McMillan? I hope this change is temporary.
Answer: McMillan announced in October 2020 that he had done his last episode of the series, which he had been hosting since 2013. In an Instagram post, McMillan said, “As the years went on big money started pouring into the show which meant more cooks in the kitchen making decisions. This is where Hollywood can take a great idea and turn it into a money driven business. When the fun gets taken out of a tv show then it's no longer fun to show up.”
Q: Please help me remember the name of a movie if you can. It took place way back like the Old West or some war era time. The main character that I can't remember gave a necklace/choker to his future daughter-in-law, but something happened and the woman and her family and a bunch of townsfolk were put inside of the town church by the bad guys. The door was chained shut and the bad guys set the church on fire, killing everyone.
Answer: Since a lot of readers have been stumping me lately with name-that-movie questions, I am happy to answer this one. That’s the 2000 film “The Patriot,” about the American Revolution with Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, Joely Richardson and Jason Isaacs.
Q: When will the series “Longmire” return and where can we find it? Netflix, we hope.
Answer: The drama based on the novels by Craig Johnson ended after six seasons — three originally made for A+E and three more for Netflix. All six seasons are available on Netflix. The Outdoor Channel also carries repeats.
Speaking of where to find shows, readers pointed to a couple of other places to find “800 Words,” mentioned in a recent column. UPtv has repeats on Fridays at 9 p.m., and it is streaming on Acorn TV, a subscription service that is available on its own and via Amazon Prime. Thank you for the help navigating the vast TV universe.
