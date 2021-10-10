Television Q&A: Will Lori Loughlin return to Hallmark?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Will Hallmark ever bring back and air any of Lori Loughlin’s movies? Yes, she was caught up in the college admission scandal, but she has paid for her indiscretions in both time and monetarily. We do miss them.

Answer: We could argue about whether Loughlin was simply “caught up” for “indiscretions,” and whether the punishment fit the crime. But that’s a long conversation. On your main question, she will be returning to television on the GAC Family network, the recent retooling of Great American Country.

She will reprise her role of Abigail Stanton on “When Calls the Heart” as a guest star in the second season of “When Hope Calls” beginning Dec. 18 on the network. The first season of the series aired under the Hallmark banner, and GAC Family is pursuing the Hallmark audience with what it calls “family-friendly, holiday-themed movies and series that celebrate American culture, lifestyle and heritage.”

Hallmark, on the other hand, said in a recent tweet that it “has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future.”

Q: Is it true that OWN has picked up “All Rise”?