Television Q&A: Will 'Prodigal Son' find new home after Fox cancellation?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Since Fox canceled “Prodigal Son,” have the producers been able to find a network that will air the show? It was a good show, and I am surprised that Fox canceled it.

Answer: Matt Webb Mitovich of TVLine.com reported in July that efforts to find the drama a new home “have come up empty.” While the show had some enthusiastic fans, an earlier TVLine report noted that, for Fox, “viewership was just too small to justify bringing it back for a third season,” and showed several declines from its first season. “Among the six original dramas Fox has aired this TV season, it ranks fourth in both measures, besting only the already-cancelled (sic) ‘Filthy Rich’ and ‘NEXT,’” the site said.

Q: My husband and I loved the “Nero Wolfe” show with Timothy Hutton and Maury Chaykin. They were fun and entertaining mystery stories — but only for two seasons! Any chance of further seasons?

Answer: I suspect someone will try again to adapt Rex Stout’s novels. After all, the “Nero Wolfe” series you mentioned, which first aired in 2001-02, is one of several screen versions — including two different series for Italian television! But the pairing you admired cannot happen again, since Chaykin died in 2010.