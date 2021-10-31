Television Q&A: Will the medical drama 'Transplant' be back with new episodes?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I thought “Transplant” was a unique medical drama. The first episode was a bit unbelievable, but very dramatic. The few episodes that followed were quite interesting. Will it reappear?

Answer: NBC made a deal for a second season of the series, which was a hit in Canada before airing on the U.S. network. The second season finished shooting a couple of months ago, but there’s no official airdate that I have seen. CTV, its Canadian home, just says the new season will arrive “soon.” And it could well be that NBC will not air it until 2022.

Q: What happened to Gibbs’s dog on “NCIS”? For a couple of episodes, he had a rescue dog named Lucy. In his last appearance, he was in Alaska, with no mention of the dog at all. Is it in his house all by itself?

Answer: In the episode “Unseen Improvements,” which first aired in May, Gibbs gave Lucy to his young friend Phineas. “Dogs pick their people,” Gibbs told Phineas. “The minute you got here, she picked you.”