Television Q&A: Will there be a third 'Equalizer' movie?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I think Denzel Washington is fantastic in the “Equalizer” movies. Will there be a third?

Answer: Yes. It will reportedly arrive in September 2023. Antoine Fuqua, who directed the first two “Equalizer” films with Washington, is back at the helm for the third.

If you are also a fan of the current “Equalizer” TV series starring Queen Latifah, it begins a third season Oct. 2 on CBS.

Q: I’m curious if you know why the show is called “America’s Got Talent” when so many wonderful acts come from other countries? Some of these acts come a long distance, and I’m guessing at great expense to perform. Some acts come from countries that have their own talent shows. Maybe they should call it “The World’s Got Talent.”

Answer: The show is American branded in part to distinguish it from the many, many other “Got Talent” shows in countries around the world. In addition, the rules for the show require an American connection: that contestants be either a U.S. citizen or a legal permanent resident of the U.S., possess a work permit for the U.S., or at least are in the U.S. legally.

Q: What is the difference between a showrunner and a producer?

Answer: In short, a showrunner is a producer but not all producers are showrunners. Producers are managers; the Producers Guild of America says they “shoulder the responsibility for the tone and tenor of productions.”

There are more than a dozen different types of producers listed by the PGA for film, TV and other media. The top credit is executive producer, who “has final responsibility for the creative and business aspects of the production of the series” according to the PGA’s guidelines. While a show may have several executive producers, the one designated as the showrunner “has ultimate managerial and creative control” over a TV series, as Merriam-Webster.com puts it.

Now, titles and responsibilities may be more complicated in the actual doings on a show. But basically, when you see a producer talking about the course a show is taking, it’s usually a showrunner doing the talking.

Q: After watching all six episodes of “Dark Winds” on AMC this summer, I wonder if there is going to be a second season. It sure looks like it could go on.

Answer: The series based on Tony Hillerman’s novels will be back for a second six-episode run in 2023. But — to circle back to an earlier question — it will have a new showrunner, John Wirth, succeeding Vince Calandra from the first season.

Q: I seem to remember a Sean Connery movie where a young man runs errands for him. I seem to recall especially a scene where Connery says socks should be put on inside out so the seams are not next to the foot. He also befriends the young man and helps him in some manner. I cannot remember anything else.

Answer: That is “Finding Forrester,” from 2000. Connery plays a reclusive writer who becomes a friend and mentor to a young man (Rob Brown) who in turn helps the writer. The cast also includes Anna Paquin and F. Murray Abraham. Mike Rich wrote it, and Gus Van Sant directed.

Q: I ran across a VHS tape with a bunch of old TV shows, and one about a guy named Doe, no first name. I missed the opening credits, so I don’t know the name of the show or who the guy is. Nobody knew where he came from. Any answers?

Answer: Most likely you saw an episode of “John Doe,” a series that originally aired on Fox in 2002-03. Dominic Purcell starred as a man who seemed to know everything — except who he was.