Television Q&A: Will they find another chief for 'The Closer' and 'Major Crimes' series?

Q: I really like “The Closer” and “Major Crimes” and have enjoyed watching the reruns on Lifetime. I know the main characters left or died, but do you think there is any way they might find another “Chief”? I really like all of the other actors on the show.

Answer: As fans of the shows know, “The Closer” on TNT starred Kyra Sedgwick as the leader of a Los Angeles Police Department homicide unit. When Sedgwick left, the show was renamed “Major Crimes” and Mary McDonnell took the lead. That show had a nice run as well on TNT.

Even when McDonnell’s character was killed off, it felt as if the series could have kept going. But I checked with someone close to the show about that possibility and was told simply that TNT “wanted us gone.”

Q: Back in the late ‘80s or early ‘90s there was a TV movie about four young women who moved into a beautiful beach house to meet wealthy men. They all did, except for one who fell in love with a gas station mechanic. She figured it was just her luck to meet a guy with no money. But, unbeknownst to her, he was very wealthy. It was a true “feel good” movie ... can you help?