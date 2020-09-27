Television Q&A: Will 'Unorthodox' return?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Will the show "Unorthodox" be back? Enjoyed the four episodes.

A: The Netflix series about "a Hasidic Jewish woman in Brooklyn who flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage" is not going to continue. Producer Anna Winger told Metro.co.uk that "we're not doing a sequel to this because we feel that we really told this story.

"It was always designed as a mini-series. I suspect that I will work with these actors again, and with many of my collaborators from this project. We have a lot of new things in development. So it's not the end of the road for this constellation, but I don't think we'll tell this story again. We've told it."

Q: On "NCIS: Los Angeles" the lead lady, I believe named Kensi, appears to have something different about her right eye. She has had it for a long time. Is this some kind of injury she picked up?

A: That's a birthmark you're seeing on Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on the CBS drama. She explained it to Esquire magazine in 2011. "It's a birthmark called nevus of Ota," she said. "It covers the whole white of my eye and darkens it. The square of the eye, the white part, is completely dark on my right eye, not just the iris. ... It doesn't affect my vision or anything like that."