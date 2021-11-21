Television Q&A: 'Y' was show canceled after one season?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I was shocked to hear that the FX on Hulu series “Y: The Last Man” was abruptly canceled! What happened?? I was enjoying the show and looking forward to more episodes and seasons! Is there hope another streaming channel will pick this up? It cannot just leave off with episode 10!

Answer: The drama fell prey to economics, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Long delayed by off-camera changes and COVID-19, the show had reached a point where it would have to pick up the contract options for the cast while not knowing if, in fact, the show would keep going. “Ultimately, FX brass declined to pay $3 million to further extend options,” said the publication. But the makers of the show have held out hope that someone else will pick it up, and the Hollywood Reporter noted that HBO Max might be a good fit because of corporate ties between the show and the streamer. Showrunner Eliza Clark said, “It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end.”

Q: Ed Asner was the star of a made-for-TV movie in the 1970s or ‘80s where he played an alcoholic and had a son who was also an alcoholic. Can you tell me the name of this movie and the actor who played Asner’s son?