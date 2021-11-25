 Skip to main content
20 years later, ‘Harry Potter’ stars reunite for HBO Max special, without J.K. Rowling
20 years later, 'Harry Potter' stars reunite for HBO Max special, without J.K. Rowling

ENTER-VID-HARRYPOTTER-SPECIAL-GET

Rupert Grint (from left), Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe at the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2” on July 7, 2011, in London.

 Ian Gavan, Tribune News Service

Although they’re all grown up now, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are returning to Hogwarts for a special occasion.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” film, the actors who were immortalized as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are going back to school for an HBO Max special.

On Dec. 1, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will launch on the streaming platform, that it promises “will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”

The special will feature interviews with cast members from the eight “Harry Potter” movies, including Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), and the first two films’ director Christopher Columbus.

According to HBO Max, the event will be the first time they’ve reunited for such a project since the final film premiered in 2011.

Although J.K. Rowling will be featured in archived footage, the “Harry Potter” universe creator will not be appearing for the special, a source close to the production reportedly confirmed.

In recent years, the best-selling British author has drawn ire for her aligning herself with transphobic ideology and anti-transgender remarks on Twitter.

Radcliffe and Watson have publicly condemned Rowling’s comments, which have divided the fan base and alienated many readers.

