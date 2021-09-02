5 TV shows to watch (and avoid)

Here are four new shows to watch (and one to avoid):

“Only Murders in the Building.” Steve Martin and Martin Short continue their showbiz bromance in this clever sitcom that owes as much to their chemistry as it does to Woody Allen films. The pair play residents of a New York high-rise who bond while investigating the death of a fellow tenant. There’s lots to savor in these 10 episodes, including fellow crime buff Selena Gomez, who shows a flair for deadpan comedy. But it’s the stars’ witty insults that provide most of the laughs. Now streaming on Hulu.

“Vacation Friends.” Dwayne Johnson may be a bigger movie star, but when it comes to former pro wrestlers flexing their comedy muscles, John Cena is the reigning champ. This time out, Cena plays Ron, a wild spirit who both terrifies and delights Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) when they meet at a resort. Their relationship gets even more complicated when Ron and his equally unhinged partner (Meredith Hagner) crash Marcus’ wedding. It’s an all-too-familiar premise that works, thanks largely to Cena fully committing to the kind of silliness you’re unlikely to get from the Rock. Now streaming on Hulu.