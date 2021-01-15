ABC-45 to bring back its Triad TV news

WINSTON-SALEM — WXLV-Channel 45, the ABC affiliate for the Triad, will bring back local newscasts on Monday.
The newscasts will air weekdays at 6 and 11 p.m. on Channel 45.
The station is owned by Sinclair. The programming will be produced in partnership with ABC News and will give local viewers a newscast that is educational and timely, the TV station said in a news release.
“We understand that the Triad community is looking for a fresh perspective on local news,” News Director Jake Peterson said in the release. “Viewers desire news that is both informative and easy to comprehend — which is why we’ll offer context and perspective with each story.”
The station has not presented local news since 2019, Peterson said.
The station previously had a news-share with Time Warner and then Spectrum. That ended in 2019 so that the station could produce its own local newscast
WXLV-Channel 45 is partnering with its sister stations in the state to bring viewers in the Triad the top stories from across North Carolina.
The news team can be found at abc45.com/station/people.
Carol Andrews, a familiar face on local TV, will present positive stories about people in the Triad and business news updates, Peterson said. But she won't appear every day.
High Point native Jonathan Weant will head up the weather department. The Andrews High School and UNC-Charlotte (Information has been changed to correct an error. Please see correction below. 1:27 p.m. Jan. 15) graduate has worked in multiple markets across the East Coast.
“I know the ups and downs of the weather in this area,” Weant said in the release. “It's been a childhood dream of mine to work and forecast weather in the Triad.”
For immediate news updates, also look to @abc45tv on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Correction: Jonathan Weant graduated from UNC-Charlotte. The university was incorrectly identified when this story first posted.