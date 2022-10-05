Back to class: Teacher representation on TV in ‘Abbott Elementary’

The ABC mockumentary “Abbott Elementary” centers on the experience of teachers at the titular school — Willard R. Abbott Elementary.

Creator Quinta Brunson, 32, has said the show is based on her own experiences, and the school is named in honor of her favorite teacher, Joyce Abbott, and her fellow West Philadelphia native, Will Smith.

The show won three Emmy Awards: Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard) as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The show was also nominated for four other Emmys.

The show has also caught the attention of some pretty high-profile people, including first lady Jill Biden. She recently tweeted, “Sometimes it’s the little things that bring such joy — like catching ‘Abbott Elementary’ live as we take off for D.C. after a busy day at #UNGA (United Nations General Assembly). @Quintabrunson, thank you for the late night laughs ahead of teaching tomorrow!”

Communication professor Mary Dalton is an expert on teacher representation in popular culture. Dalton is a coauthor with Laura R. Linder of “Teacher TV: Seventy Years of Teachers on Television” (2020) and “Screen Lessons: What We Have Learned from Teachers on Television and in the Movies” (2017).

Dalton is also a resident professor at Wake Forest University’s Worrell House in London this fall semester.

In this Q&A, Dalton discusses teachers on “Abbott Elementary” and puts them in context with other shows representing teachers in past decades.

How does the depiction of teachers at “Abbott Elementary” differ from other TV shows representing K-12 classrooms?

Dalton: As my coauthor Laura R. Linder and I noted in our book “Teacher TV: Seventy Years of Teachers on Television,” we’ve seen a downward spiral in the depiction of teacher characters on TV over the last 20 years.

“Abbott Elementary” is a breath of fresh air because it is funny. However, it takes seriously the hard work of educators faced with limited resources that affect their ability to educate and nurture children. The series has developed a cast of engaged educators that serves as a much-needed antidote to the scores of recent teacher characters that are childish, churlish, vulgar, burned out, disturbed and incompetent.

What impact do you think the show has on the perception of teachers?

Dalton: The negative representation of educators in popular culture over the past two decades has coincided with initiatives to de-professionalize teaching and undermine the institution of public education.

A popular series like “Abbott Elementary” has the potential to disrupt the dominant narrative with teacher characters who are smart, hardworking, innovative and dedicated. These characters are human — they get frustrated and tired and make mistakes — but these elements enhance rather than detract from the ability to inspire viewers and cast teachers in a more favorable light.

The teachers don’t give up. They keep learning right alongside their students and colleagues.

Do you think this show reflects a change in the way that the teaching profession is viewed?

Dalton: Not yet, but I can always hope. It will take more than one series to counteract the glut of negative portrayals that have piled up.

I am deeply concerned about the cynicism and dark themes that permeate most of what makes it to our small screens. The quest to attract eyeballs has led to the creation of evermore outlandish and edgy narratives designed to shock viewers and grab headlines.

Popular narratives are engines for the transmission of cultural values; they tell us what it means to be human and help us locate our place in the world. I think many people are hungry for aspirational stories that point us in a better direction personally and culturally. “Abbott Elementary” is a good start.

Are there any criticisms you have of the show?

The principal character Janelle James (Ava Coleman) might seem stereotypical. The depiction does draw on common tropes of sitcom principals as out-of-touch bureaucrats who are ineffective or incompetent and not very bright. This particularly bothered me when I started watching the series, but as the episodes unfolded, new dimensions of Principal James have been revealed, and I’m curious to see what else will be revealed about her character over time.