December brings holiday TV episodes, movies, cooking shows and more

Here is Part 2 of our list of holiday TV viewing. It includes movies, TV shows, holiday reruns of older shows, cooking shows and more.

Dec. 1

8 p.m.: Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (2022, Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus) (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

8 p.m.: Frozen II (2019, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel) (ABC)

8 p.m.: Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (2022, Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus) (NBC)

8 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

8 p.m.: Serving Up the Holidays (2022, Britt Irvin, Zach Roerig) (Lifetime)

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

9 p.m.: CMA Country Christmas (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

10:15 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

Dec. 2

8 p.m.: A Big Fat Family Christmas (2022, Shannon Chan-Kent, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas (2022, Valery Ortiz, Nicole Bilderback) (Lifetime)

9 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (AMC)

9:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018, Benedict Cumberbatch) (Freeform)

10:15 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)

Dec. 3

8 p.m.: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane (2022, Andrea Barber, Dan Payne) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: A Fabled Holiday (2022, Brooke D’Orsay, Ryan Paevey) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: A New Orleans Noel (2022, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Patti LaBelle, Tim Reid) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (1999, voices of Ben Stiller, Hugh Grant) (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe (2002, voices of Ben Stiller, Hugh Grant) (CBS)

9 p.m.: The Story of Santa Claus (1996, voices of Edward Asner, Betty White) (CBS)

9 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)

9 p.m.: The Great Holiday Bake War (2022, LeToya Luckett, Finesse Mitchell) (OWN)

9:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: The Holiday Stocking (2022, Nadine Ellis, BJ Britt) (Hallmark Movies)

10 p.m.: Svengoolie Christmas Special: “It’s a Wonderful Loss of Life” (MeTV)

10:20p.m.: Frosty the Snowman (1969, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

Dec. 4

8 p.m.: Fit For Christmas (2022, Amanda Kloots, Paul Greene) (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

8 p.m.: B&B Merry (2022, Jen Lilley, Jesse Hutch) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: Undercover Holiday (2022, Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: The Search for Secret Santa (2022, Skye Coyne, Alex Trumble) (ION)

8 p.m.: Merry Textmas (2022, Ariana Ron Pedrique, Rodrigo Massa) (Lifetime)

9:10p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

9:15 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

Dec. 5

8 p.m.: The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: Toon in With Me: Tiny Toony’s Christmas Special (MeTV)

8 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)

8:55 p.m.: Scrooged (1988, Bill Murray, Karen Allen) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)

Dec. 6

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

Dec. 7

8 p.m.: All I Didn’t Want for Christmas (2022, Gabourey Sidibe, Kel Mitchell) (VH1)

8:15 p.m.: Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (AMC)

9 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen, Martin Short) (Freeform)

10:15 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (AMC)

Dec. 8

8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen II (2019, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel) (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: Frozen II (2019, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel) (ABC)

8 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

8 p.m.: Scentsational Christmas (2022, Nanzeen Contractor, Mykee Selkin) (Lifetime)

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

9 p.m.: CMA Country Christmas (ABC)

10:15 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

Dec. 9

8 p.m.: Big Box Christmas (2022, Jennifer Freeman, Garrett Watson) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: The Most Colorful Time of the Year (2022, Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)

8 p.m.: Aisle Be Home for Christmas (2022, Jennifer Freeman, Garrett Watson) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: A Recipe for Joy (2022, Erin Agostino, Dillon Casey) (Lifetime)

Dec. 10

8 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

8 p.m.: Crown Prince of Christmas (2022, Cindy Busby, Jilon VanOver) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: A Prince for the Holidays (2022, Cindy Busby, Jilon VanOver) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: Christmas Class Reunion (2022, Aimee Teegarden, Tanner Novlan) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas (2022, Naturi Naughton, Kirk Franklin) (Lifetime)

8:50p.m.: Disney’s Frozen II (2019, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel) (Freeform)

9 p.m.: A Christmas Fumble (2022, Eva Marcille, Devale Ellis) (OWN)

10 p.m.: The Gift of Peace (2022, Nikki DeLoach, Brennan Elliott) (Hallmark Movies)

Dec. 11

8 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)

8 p.m.: National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

8 p.m.: A Belgian Chocolate Christmas (2022, Jaclyn Hales, Zane Stephens) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: The Holiday Sitter (2022, Johnathan Bennett, Chelsea Hobbs) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: A Prince and Pauper Christmas (2022, Brittany Underwood) (ION)

8 p.m.: Single and Ready to Jingle (2022, Natasha Wilson) (Lifetime)

9 p.m.: Must Love Christmas (2022, Liza Lapira, Nathan Witte) (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

9 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen, Martin Short) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)

Dec. 12

8 p.m.: The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (AMC)

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

Dec. 13

8 p.m.: Mickey Saves Christmas (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

8:30 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

9 p.m.: Disney’s Prep & Landing (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

9 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen, Martin Short) (Freeform)

9:30 p.m.: Disney’s Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

10:15 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)

Dec. 14

8 p.m.: A Very Backstreet Holiday (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

8 p.m.: A New Diva’s Christmas Carol (2022, Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Robin Givens, Mel B) (VH1)

9 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: Finding Harmony (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

10 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)

Dec. 15

8 p.m.: Record Breaking Christmas (2022, Michelle Argyis, Andrew Bushell) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (AMC)

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)

Dec. 16

8 p.m.: Holiday Heritage (2022, Lyndie Greenwood, Holly Robinson Peete) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: A Christmas to Treasure (2022, Taylor Frey, Kyle Dean Massey) (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

10 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen, Martin Short) (Freeform)

10:15 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

Dec. 17

8 p.m.: Crafting Christmas (2022, Jillian Murray, Joseph Cannata) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) (TCM)

8 p.m.: A Brush with Christmas Romance (2022, Jillian Murray, Joseph Cannata) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (2022, Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: The Holiday Dating Guide (2022, Maria Menounos, Brent Bailey) (Lifetime)

8:55 p.m.: Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

9 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)

10 p.m.: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These (2022, Ashley Williams, Lucas Bryant) (Hallmark Movies)

Dec. 18

8 p.m.: Meet Me in St. Louis (1944, Judy Garland) (TCM)

8 p.m.: When Christmas Was Young (2022, Tyler Hilton, Karen David) (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

8 p.m.: The Art of Christmas (2022, Brigitte Kingsley, Joe Towne) (GA Family)

8 p.m.: Hanukkah on Rye (2022, Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, Lisa Loeb) (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Wrapped Up in Love (2022, Brittany Bristow, Olivier Renaud) (Lifetime)

9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

Dec. 19

8 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)

8 p.m.: Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (ABC)

8 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018, Benedict Cumberbatch) (NBC)

8 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)

8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 (2002, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

8:30 p.m.: Last Christmas (2019, Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson) (Freeform)

9 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Tom Hanks, Tim Allen) (ABC)

9:30 p.m.: Shrek the Halls (Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz) (ABC)

10 p.m.: Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (AMC)

10 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)

Dec. 20

8 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018, Benedict Cumberbatch) (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

8:30 p.m.: Last Christmas (2019, Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson) (Freeform)

9 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Tom Hanks, Tim Allen) (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

9:30 p.m.: Shrek the Halls (Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz) (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

Dec. 21

8 p.m.: Fuhgeddabout Christmas (2022, Justina Valentine, Perez Hilton, Nick Cannon) (VH1)

8 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (AMC)

8 p.m.: Christmas in Connecticut (1945, Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan) (TCM)

8:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman (1969, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

9 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

10 p.m.: Holiday Affair (1949, Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh) (TCM)

Dec. 22

8 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

8 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) (AMC)

9 p.m.: Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

9 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018, Benedict Cumberbatch) (Freeform)

10:15 p.m.: White Christmas (1954, Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye) (AMC)

Dec. 23

8 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)

8 p.m.: The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

8 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 cartoon) (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

8:30 p.m.: 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

9 p.m.: Christmas Takes Flight (2022, Katie Lowes, Evan Williams) (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

9 p.m.: Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

9:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)

Dec. 24

8 p.m.: Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life (1946, James Stewart, Donna Reed) (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

8 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

9 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TNT)

9:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 (2002, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

10 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

Dec. 25

8 p.m.: Holiday Greetings from the Ed Sullivan show (MeTV)

9 p.m.: Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

Dec. 26

8 p.m.: Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

9 p.m.: The Year: 2022 (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

Dec. 31

8 p.m.: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

8 p.m.: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

8 p.m.: A Toast to 2022! (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

10:30 p.m.: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (ABC, WXLV Channel 45)

10:30 p.m.: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS, WFMY Channel 2)

10:30 p.m.: Miley New Year’s Eve Party (NBC, WXII Channel 12)

