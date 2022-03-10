Dylan McDermott reinvents modern-day gangster on 'Law & Order'

The DNA for Dylan McDermott to reinvent the modern-day gangster began at childhood and carried through to his struggling young actor days, when the “Law and Order: Organized Crime” star says he was “surrounded by the ilk” of unsavory types.

McDermott, who grew up in New York, waited tables and tended bar, often serving local mobsters, where he observed their capricious behavior, he says. And when he was younger, he had an even closer relationship.

“My mother’s boyfriend was a bank robber when I was growing up,” McDermott told the Associated Press.

“They all end up either dead or in prison. So, there’s no good stories there. He got his end, and it was not — not good.”

(His parents split when the actor was a child, and his mother, Diane McDermott, died in what was ruled an accidental shooting in 1967. In 2012, a reopened Waterbury, Conn., police investigation concluded that she was killed by her now-dead gangster boyfriend.)

This convergence of real-life experiences helped Dylan McDermott bring Richard Wheatley to life, with a multi-episode arc on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” that wrapped recently.