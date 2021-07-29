From ‘The Real World’ to ‘Teen Mom’ — MTV paved way for reality TV

“It had critics debating: Is it a stereotype if you embrace it and use it? Is it exploitive?” recalls Klein “... Are the (cast members) laughing all the way to the bank?”

Then with “Teen Mom,” the question became: Is it encouraging teen pregnancy? One study found just the opposite.

While gathering research for her book, Klein was struck by the glaring differences between “The Hills” and “Teen Mom.”

“One show is very glamorous and made Lauren Conrad a star,” she points out. “The other results in a long, sad, tragic story that includes domestic abuse, alcoholism and jail sentences. Both shows made MTV a lot of money.”

But the granddaddy of them all was “The Real World.” It’s a landmark series that was a breeding ground for mostly everything we now see on “Big Brother,” “Real Housewives,” et al. And it spawned the key reality TV components that viewers now take for granted, such as the isolated, fourth-wall confessionals made by cast members.

Before “The Real World” devolved into what one critic called “a sleazy hot-tub Olympics,” it was more about social experimentation and the earnest quest to achieve at least a few learning moments.