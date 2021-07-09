Haddish, Shatner, Paisley join Discovery's 'Shark Week'

For Haddish, her special about the reproduction of sharks — did you know female sharks have two uteruses? — will hopefully show how important to the planet sharks really are.

"We all need each other. It's like 'The Lion King' — the circle of life. We keep each other alive," she said. "No one on this planet for no reason."

Swartz says inviting celebrities onto Shark Week is a bit like when "Sesame Street" has on famous guest stars — they help attract a wider, intergenerational audience.

"At the end of the day, what the celebrities do for us is to bring people into the tent who might not normally come to Shark Week," he said. "Having said that, I will say you might be surprised at how many celebrities are fans of Shark Week."

Dr. James Sulikowski, a professor at Arizona State University, has been on Shark Week before but this time does something no one has ever done — perform an ultrasound on a wild tiger shark.

It was necessary since scientists are still trying to pinpoint where in the Bahamas tiger sharks give birth and how humans can protect the area. But first they needed to find a pregnant shark and that's where Sulikowski came in, calmly pushing his sonogram onto a shark's belly at the bottom of the ocean while dozens of her friends came to inspect.