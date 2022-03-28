HBO Max serving up a one-of-a-kind look at Julia Child

Though she’s been gone for 17 years, the hometown French chef, Julia Child, proves more popular than ever. She was the topic of the movie “Julie & Julia,” which starred Meryl Streep as the strapping chef. She’s the subject of a recent documentary titled “Julia” and was the heroine in a best-selling book about her. She plays the ghostly mentor on a new cooking competition for the Food Network. And now HBO Max is serving up “Julia,” a drama about her extraordinary life on March 31.

Back in 1963, when Child first appeared on the fuzzy black-and-white cathode tube, who would’ve guessed that America would fall in love with French cuisine and the tall tomboy who taught it.

Though she studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, Child was no culinary snob. Her TV show caught her wrestling a 30-pound turkey into its pan like a WWE champ, stringing an unruly web of sugar threads all over her kitchen, and spouting iconoclastic ideas like baking the stuffing OUTSIDE the turkey.

Starring as the gastronomic guru in the new series is British actress Sarah Lancashire, who’s best known here as the tough and troubled cop in England’s “Happy Valley.”

Lancashire had never heard of Julia Child until the movie was released in 2009. “She did not have a presence in the U.K., and so the marketing around the film was the first time that I became aware of her,” says Lancashire, 57.

The actress doesn’t feel she needs to compete with the varietal versions of Child that have come before. “It’s a completely different project, and the nature of the project is different. The tone of the project is different. You do 50 different Hamlets, you do 50 different actors, they’ll all be different,” she says.”

Lancashire did study briefly with a dialect trainer to catch the breathy cadence of Child’s speech.

“I worked with a vocal coach for a very short period of time ... we were looking at accent, really. And then for me, I pulled away from that and started looking at trying to create a parallel voice that would essentially create the essence of her vocal eccentricity and her singularity but was harmonized with the physical,” she explains.

“And that’s important to find a place which is comfortable. And that’s just a matter of time, really, of playing around and trying to find something which works,” she adds.

“I’m not a mimic. I can’t impersonate. And also, she did have this extraordinarily complex vocal change, which I don’t share with her. And, therefore, that unfortunately wasn’t an ‘in’ for me. I had to find something which worked in parallel and was comfortable.”

Lancashire leaned heavily on all the cumulative data about the eccentric Child. “There’s such an awful lot of source material available online, so that was a starting point to reference her, plus reading the books about her and the letters between her and Avis (DeVoto, who was Child’s friend and unofficial agent).

“But at some point, for me, I actually put the written material away,” says Lancashire. “It didn’t necessarily make sense with what we were trying to do, which was a drama as opposed to a documentary. ... But really, I spent many, many hours just watching her. There’s so much source material available and really that’s what I was doing. But that’s not a hardship. She’s a joy to watch. You kind of want to be in her company and, yeah, she makes you feel better about the world, really. She’s a tonic.”

David Hyde Pierce portrays Child’s husband and No. 1 champion. “I think she’s one of a kind,” he says of Child, “and I think that’s why people have stayed interested in her throughout changing fashions and styles and foods and everything else, and why so many different versions of her have occurred, because she’s one of a kind and eternally fascinating.”

Daniel Goldfarb, creator and executive producer of the eight-episode series, says, “There’s something kind of unsinkable about her. She never took 'no' for an answer. She just always persevered, and she persevered with joy. She lived her life really with joy in every stage of her life. And she sort of bloomed as she got older and older and more and more comfortable in her shoes and as herself.

“And I think there's something when you watch her, whether she was cooking or whatever she was doing, you sort of saw the joy and the kind of love for life that she had. And I think that it had staying power,” Goldfarb adds.