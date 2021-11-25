Holiday TV brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown

How to watch: 8 p.m. Nov. 26 on Lifetime

Synopsis: Georgia (McEntire) and Joe (John Schneider) broke up as a couple and a singing duo years ago, but their daughter wants a reunion for charity.

“Christmas Again”

How to watch: Dec. 3 on Disney Channel

Synopsis: Teenager Rowena is caught living the holiday over and over again after wishing that she could reclaim her life before her parents’ divorce. Scarlett Estevez stars.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

How to watch: 8 p.m. Dec. 4 and 24 on NBC

Synopsis: Jimmy Stewart stars as a despairing man who finds value in his life with the help of an aspiring angel, Clarence.

“Our Christmas Journey”

How to watch: 10:01 p.m. Dec. 4 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries