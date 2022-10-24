Lawson family murders, historic Madison building featured in Netflix series "28 Days Haunted"

One of Madison's most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town — and now the world — courtesy of the Netflix series, "28 Days Haunted."

The structure, at 104 W. Murphy St., is attached to one of the most gruesome mass murders in North Carolina history — the 1929 Lawson family murders.

Charlie Lawson, a 43-year-old Stokes County farmer, shot and bludgeoned his wife and six of his seven children in Germanton before taking his own life on that Christmas afternoon, the same year the nation plunged into the Great Depression.

The building, which was erected in 1908 in the heart of this 2,200-resident hamlet, has been home to Madison Dry Goods and Country Store for 27 years.

But in 1929, the upstairs of the building housed T.B. Knight Funeral Parlor where the victims, including a newborn, were embalmed.

Proprietors of Madison Dry Goods, Richard and Kathy Miller, bought the building in 1998. And although they were aware of the building’s history, which included housing the former Penn Hardware Store, the Millers were not prepared for the stories of unexplainable activity that have garnered the attention of national paranormal investigators over the past decade.

Numerous visitors to the store, as well as employees, have reported seeing a little girl wearing a white dress in the building.

And pictures and objects have been moved about inexplicably, the Millers said.

Add to that, the Millers and some visitors to the upstairs museum where the funeral home once operated, have described being overcome with an eerie feeling as if they are not alone.

Locals and various ghostbusters who have investigated the site and the odd sightings speculate that the unexplained activities are connected to the Lawson family deaths.

Word of the bizarre happenings reached Netflix producers, and in 2021, a production team contacted the Millers and invited them to participate in the show, something of a 28-day experiment in crossing over to the spirit world, the Millers said in a news release.

The Netflix production team subscribes to a theory popularized by famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, authors associated with prominent cases of alleged hauntings, including the Amityville house on which the "The Amityville Horror" books and films were based.

The Warrens say that it takes 28 days to pierce the veil between the human and spirit worlds. So Netflix show makers asked the Millers for carte blanche access to their building for 28 days between Aug. 12 and Sept. 15, 2021.

The Millers obliged and closed their popular store for the month. They were not allowed access to the store during the experiment and were not told of a paranormal team's findings.

"28 Days Haunting" features six 40-minute episodes that chronicle investigations of the Madison site, as well as buildings in Connecticut and Colorado, which are said to be haunted.

In Madison, self-described "demonologist" Jereme Leonard and fifth-generation psychic medium Brandy Marie Miller (no relation to the proprietors) arrived in Madison blindfolded with no knowledge of the Lawson crime or building. They were not allowed access to the internet during the course of the month-long experiment, so they had no resources for research.

Medium Miller announced in Episode 1 before entering the building that she sensed two children at the top of a staircase.

SPOILER ALERT

She and Leonard record thuds, slamming sounds and flickering lights throughout the series, as well as garbled voices, including one that demands they "Get out!''

On their first night in the Madison building, Miller and Leonard try to summon spirits for clues to the haunting.

Miller lies in a casket taken from the upstairs mortuary museum and enters a trance as Leonard leads a mock funeral.

Overcome by the sensation that victims are gathered around her casket and that a man is standing at the head of the wooden box, Miller breaks her trance and rushes away from the room for relief. She complains of pressure sensations to her head, as well.

As the series continues, Miller deteriorates emotionally, claiming that dark forces are taking advantage of her psyche. She debates leaving the project through tears but decides over a cigarette on Murphy Street to stick it out.

Madison embalmer

The embalmer was selected in 1929 because Knight operated the only funeral home in the region large enough to accommodate eight bodies, plus he had elevator access, historians say.

The murders and preparation of the bodies drew national attention, and old newspaper clips show that about 5,000 people gathered in Madison to see a line of hearses carry the bodies away to Germanton in Stokes County for burial.