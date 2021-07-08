Love dogs? 2 new TV series showcase our canine pals. Here’s a review

Bored dogs tend to destroy furniture or shoes or pretty much anything they can get their paws on. Most of humanity may be burned out by the daily grind, but dogs actually like to work, and the docuseries “Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs” offers a look at the varied ways they contribute to human lives beyond companionship.

In the show, which premiered recently on the Smithsonian Channel, these are brief portraits at best. The format is almost numbingly straightforward in its news magazine approach, but give me a show that has “dog” in the title and I’ll probably watch it.

Each episode is narrated by British dog trainer Victoria Stilwell (best known in the U.S. as host of the Animal Planet series “It’s Me or the Dog”), and the dogs featured here all have that pleasantly expectant “You rang?” air about them. Of course they’re here to help. They want to help. They’re happy to help.

A Great Dane named George belongs to a 13-year-old girl named Bella, who was born with Morquio syndrome. The condition limits her mobility, and this is where George’s size — specifically his height — comes into play: They walk side by side, him stabilizing her, which allows Bella to get around without the use of crutches or a wheelchair.