Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' goal: maintaining its integrity

Was the “Jeopardy!” turmoil awkward for you or could you distance yourself?

There have been many conversations and weeks and weeks of us all getting adjusted to what’s been going on. There hasn’t really been anything that’s been a surprise, so there wasn’t really awkwardness. I’m just excited to be able to do my job and do it to the best of my ability, as someone who likely would get everything wrong on “Jeopardy!” It’s a real honor to get to stand up there.

The guest host stints were presented as tryouts for the host’s job. Do you feel as if you’re auditioning again?

As far as I’m concerned, I’m not auditioning for anything anymore. I’m doing the job that’s in front of me and letting the business executives do what they need to do. For me, I’m getting more and more comfortable with the language of “Jeopardy!,” as we call it, and making the crew and the staff feel like we have consistency and that I’m a person really interested in maintaining the integrity of the show.

Your bubbly character on ‘Call Me Kat’ is not like the serious scientist you played on ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ opposite Jim Parsons. Was that part of the show’s appeal?