New PBS documentary about Princess Diana covers old ground with fresh emotion

As we know, what looked perfect on the surface turned out to be all wrong in practice. The undereducated young woman with abandonment issues and the worldly prince with stiff-upper-lip issues (and a mistress to boot) were not a good match. And because they were in a media fishbowl from the minute they started dating, Charles and Diana never had the time or the space to find out just how mismatched they were until it was too late.

Even if you are not a tea-steeping, commemorative-plate collecting Anglophile, you probably know the outlines of the story already. What “In Their Own Words” provides is shading and perspective. The ending is rushed and the narration can be cheesy, but the articulate interviewees and the well-chosen quotes from Princess Diana herself show us the many big and small ways she defied customs, circumstances and expectations.

We hear about how hungry Margaret Thatcher-era Britain was for good news, and how the beautiful, accessible princess provided that. We see how the ingenue who Morton describes as being “terrified of media and crowds” grew into a graceful, empathetic woman with a distinctly human touch.