North Carolina singer Janora Brown wows John Legend, Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice” with R&B hit song

Janora Brown, a 22-year-old previously unknown singing sensation from Wingate in Union County, was chosen to compete on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Brown, who graduated from UNCG with a bachelor of science in biology in 2020, wowed the audience and judges with her rendition of R&B-soul singer Monica’s “Angel of Mine.”

She picked John Legend from the panel of judges to be on her team as she advances on the 21st season of the show.

Brown also revealed a bit about herself to the show’s viewers: How she sings at home and church with her mother, and how the family helps her older sister, who has lupus.

“I love that song,” Legend told Brown, referring to “Angel of Mine,” as her performance drew sustained cheering and applause from the audience.

“Oh my goodness, you did such a really cool version of it,” Legend said, according to a YouTube video posted by the show.

“Both Kelly (Clarkson) and I turned around at the same right when you hit that really tight run, I was like, OK,” Legend continued. “And then you started hitting those high notes. It was really so cool, because your voice cuts through so nicely. It sounded so confident.”