'Reservation Dogs' smashes stereotypes of Indigenous people

“On a lot of projects, I was the only Indigenous person for miles,” Jacobs said. “Stepping on the set of ‘Reservation Dogs’ and seeing my community around me, a community of fellow Indigenous folks from different backgrounds, it was truly being welcomed home.

“I’d never experienced it before, and it just meant so much to me, and I know it’s going to mean so much to audiences across Turtle Island and beyond,” she said, using a term many Indigenous people, mainly in the northeastern part of North America, use to refer to the continent.

Waititi and Harjo, longtime friends collaborating for the first time, said the series arose out of discussions about the kind of show they’d like to see, and before they knew it had “come up with this idea about these kids who had turned into vigilantes and wanted to clean up their community,” recalled Waititi, the Oscar-winning writer and director of “Jojo Rabbit,” whose credits also include “Thor: Ragnarok” and the TV series “What We Do in the Shadows.”

“We weren’t entirely sure where it would be and then it just struck us that setting it here would be perfect.”