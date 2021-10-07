"Side by Side with Nido Qubein" premiers on PBS NC

PBS North Carolina debuted its newest series, “Side by Side with Nido Qubein,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday on PBS NC and the PBS Video App.

Through the course of its 26-episode first season, “Side by Side with Nido Qubein” will feature introspective and in-depth conversations between Qubein and a variety of world-renowned, influential guests as they discuss life, leadership, inspiration and the human experience.

The season premiered with New York Times bestselling author and leadership expert John C. Maxwell. Together with Qubein, Maxwell discussed his leadership philosophy, how his early career as a pastor led him to leadership development and his latest book, “Change Your World.”

Other notable guests this season will include those with strong North Carolina ties, such as retired Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams and NASCAR royalty Richard Childress, as well as those with national renown, such as actor Dean Cain and Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall.

New episodes of “Side by Side with Nido Qubein” will air at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on PBS NC. Full episodes will be available on demand at video.pbsnc.org and via the PBS Video App across iOS and Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Samsung Smart TVs.

For more information about “Side by Side with Nido Qubein,” the host and guests from the episodes, visit sidebysidewithnidoqubein.com.